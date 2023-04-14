Orleans native named CEO of Oak Orchard Health

Karen Kinter

BROCKPORT — After serving as interim CEO of Oak Orchard Health since September 2022, the board of directors have announced Karen Kinter has been officially appointed as the CEO of OOH.

“We are thrilled that Karen will be leading our health centers. She brings with her 20 years of executive leadership experience and dedication to serving underserved patients,” said Karen Watt, chair of the OOH Board.

