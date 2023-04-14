BROCKPORT — After serving as interim CEO of Oak Orchard Health since September 2022, the board of directors have announced Karen Kinter has been officially appointed as the CEO of OOH.
“We are thrilled that Karen will be leading our health centers. She brings with her 20 years of executive leadership experience and dedication to serving underserved patients,” said Karen Watt, chair of the OOH Board.
Kinter is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 20 years in the industry and vast experience establishing, stabilizing, and growing healthcare organizations. She has worked extensively with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). Before joining Oak Orchard, Kinter served as CEO of Regional Health Services (RHS) FQHC and vice president of specialty revenue programs at Rochester Regional located in Rochester, where she had financial, operational, and strategic responsibility for programs across a large health system.
The RHS FQHC program serves more than 90,000 patients at over 20 locations. In this role, she successfully launched and expanded multiple initiatives to expand access for patients. Additionally, she led the system-wide federal 340B pharmacy program and the business office for the College of Health to focus on developing career paths for nursing professionals and was awarded numerous grants to help grow and sustain services for underserved populations.
Prior to joining RRH, Kinter worked at Anthony Jordan Health Center. And before this, she spent more than 10 years with Oak Orchard as the chief financial officer.
A native of Orleans County, Kinter earned her undergraduate degree from Medaille College and a master of business administration from the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester.
“I live in Orleans County with my family and understand its healthcare needs. OOH is poised to take the lead for a healthier community. We have many great community partners that I am looking forward to collaborating with to make us all stronger,” Kinter said.
