ALBION — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said this morning that the discovery of two bodies in an orchard in the town of Carlton is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
The Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, the 911 Communication Center received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard on Kendrick Road in the town of Carlton. Deputies arrived and located a vehicle about 75 feet off the roadway in an orchard. Upon further investigation, two people were found deceased in the orchard, about 400 feet from the vehicle.
The two people were identified as Henry Frank Spoon Jr., 39, and his son, Shawn Spoon, 14, of Lockport.
“Based on the evidence at the scene, and the investigation thus far, together with the findings of the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, following the autopsies of the two individuals, Henry Spoon shot his son Shawn in the head with a rifle and cut his throat with a knife. Henry Spoon then attempted to cut his own throat, and then turned the rifle on himself, shooting himself in the head,” Sheriff Christopher Bourke said in a news release. “The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to piece together the history of events leading up to this tragic incident.”
Bourke said his office is working with several agencies on this investigation, including the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office and the Major Felony Crime Task Force, the Lockport Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The county Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to call it at (585) 589-5527 and ask for Investigator Colonna, Pahuta or Marsceill.
