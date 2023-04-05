ALBION — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said this morning that the discovery of two bodies in an orchard in the town of Carlton is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, the 911 Communication Center received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard on Kendrick Road in the town of Carlton. Deputies arrived and located a vehicle about 75 feet off the roadway in an orchard. Upon further investigation, two people were found deceased in the orchard, about 400 feet from the vehicle.

