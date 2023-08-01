Though hampered, to some degree, by the rain every day last week, the Orleans County Fair finished its 2023 run on a good note, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orleans County’s executive director said.
Executive Director Robert Batt said rides on Saturday morning were affected by the weather.
“We did have to close one of the options, the morning ride block. Around 2 p.m., it started to clear up and the rides were up and running. By 6, the sun was out and it was beautiful. A little cold, though.”
The County Fair Market Auction went on as normal, Batt said Monday afternoon.
“We had the associate commissioner of agriculture and markets, Damali Wynter, visit during the Market Auction,” he said.
Wynter toured areas on the county Fairgrounds that are in need of improvement, Batt said. She also saw projects the fair has had done through the New York State Fairgrounds Infrastructure Improvement Program.
“The last project we finished was last year, the Goat and Sheep Barn. It was building and entirely new barn,” he said. “We have a couple of projects we’re waiting for approval for.”
Batt said that on Wednesday, some of the vendors had problems because a downpour and strong wind damaged some tents.
The executive director said Friday is always the most popular day during the fair.
“I think it’s mostly that it’s the end of the work week and it’s Fireworks Night. After the fireworks, there was a hay bale rolling contest.”
Next year’s fair will be July 22-27, 2024.
Orleans County Legislature Chair Lynne Johnson said the fair is an exciting time for 4-H members.
“It gives them an opportunity to display to the community their handiwork and their animals. There’s something that feels so ‘All-American’ about our County Fair,” she said. “And the feeling of powdered sugar all over you after enjoying the fried dough ... priceless.”