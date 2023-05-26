NORTH TONAWANDA — State Sen. Rob Ortt is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to consider using convention centers for migrant housing in New York City.
Ortt announced Thursday that he’s sent a letter to Hochul, urging her to consider alternate housing arrangements.
He said it’s still not clear exactly where such migrants and asylum seekers would be housed, even as area counties enact states of emergency.
“Instead of housing migrants in public schools in New York City, disrupting children’s school days, placing them on SUNY campuses, or housing them in hotels or motels around the state, I urge your administration to look into housing migrants in convention centers and similar venues within New York City as you did during the COVID pandemic,” Ortt wrote. “This is a common sense solution to this crisis, as many of these venues exist throughout New York City. Convention centers and similar venues have the resources and services on premises to handle a large number of people without displacing others.”
Ortt sent the letter as confusion continues regarding exactly where any migrants from the New York City would be housed amid an ongoing crisis.
Hochul’s office has confirmed it’s considering SUNY campuses as possible locations.
“I can confirm that as I’ve said for a number of days and weeks, that we are looking at all State assets to help ameliorate the problem that is at a crisis level here in the City of New York,” she said in a brief Q+A issued by her office. “So, yes, SUNY campuses are a part of the inventory of what we’re looking at as well as closed facilities, closed psychiatric centers, large parks, parking lots. So, as soon as we’ve done all of our due diligence and make sure that locations are appropriate, we’ll be happy to share that with the public.”
Rumored locations have included Buffalo State which hasn’t been confirmed.
Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are among those that have declared states of emergency before any migrants arrive.
Genesee and Wyoming counties extended their declarations earlier this week.
In the case of Wyoming County, the order restricts people, businesses or entities from making contracts with similar parties seeking to transport migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county; or to house people at locations in the county for any length of time without the written consent of Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan of the Board of Supervisors.
No hotel, motel, or owner of a multiple dwelling in Wyoming County may contract with or do business with any municipality other than the county to provide housing or accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without the county’s written approval, the order also advises.
The penalties listed in the emergency order include appearance tickets for violators.
Anybody who violates the emergency order is also liable for civil penalties of up to $2,000 per migrant or asylum seeker or other violator for each day of part of a day the violation continues.
A migrant is defined as a person who moves from one place to another, especially in order to find work or better living conditions. An asylum seeker is a person who has left his or her home country as a political refugee and is seeking asylum in another.
Anyone who knowingly violates the order will be guilty of a misdemeanor, the declaration extension reads.