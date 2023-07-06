LOCKPORT — State Sen. Rob Ortt has introduced legislation to provide oversight to Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride.
The proposed legislation follows the tragic June 12 accident in which a tour boat capsized in the cave. One man died and multiple people were injured.
The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride and similar businesses would be overseen by the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.
“Unfortunately this tragedy revealed a blind spot in the law, and this legislation addresses it.” Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said.
In addition to designating agency oversight, the bill clarifies the definition of businesses like the Lockport Cave as a “Geological Man made, Mechanical Boat Attraction” meaning “a device used on man-made waterways, man-made tunnels and man-made lakes for the transport of persons for the purpose of entertainment” for the purpose of ensuring proper regulation and oversight.
Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, will introduce the bill in the State Assembly.
“This event was a horrible tragedy, and we need to enact legislation to ensure that these types of attractions throughout NYS are properly regulated for the protection of the consumers taking part in them,” said Assemblyman Norris.