BATAVIA — For Susie Ott, Friday turned out to be a memorable afternoon.
“I never thought I would ever jump out of a plane,” she said. “Luke Aikins was nice enough to ask if there was someone that they wanted to allow to jump. I was the lucky person to be chosen to jump with Luke Aikins.”
Ott, who was volunteering for the weekend with Wings Over Batavia, didn’t remember how she ended up being chosen.
“I probably was just standing in the right place at the right time,” she said, shaking her head. “I’ve worked hard on the volunteering amongst many other people. I was lucky. It wasn’t preplanned. I got asked around lunchtime and I jumped at 7:30 that same day.”
Ott knew Aikins had made about 20,000 jumps in his career so far.
“So it felt like, if it was going to be somebody I was going to do it with, Luke is the person,” she said. “The trickiest part was, who was going to tell my mom and my husband, who were both with me, that I was going to jump?”
If anyone tried to talk Ott out of doing the jump, she didn’t say.
“I’m sure they were scared. I think my mom wanted me to change my mind, but anybody who knows me knows once my mind is set on something, I’m going to do it,” she said with a grin. She said she didn’t hesitate to go because it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.
Ott said the only time she had second thoughts about jumping out of the plane with Aikins was when they were on their way up in the plane, piloted by Alex Jameison, when she had about 45 minutes to think about it.
“We were up there for a couple of different performers. It gave me time to think, ‘What the heck was I thinking?”
Ott said the plane was about 8,500 feet in the air.
“You strap on. He’s on the back of me. He straps on four clasps. He said, ‘Alright, we’re going to go over and sit on the edge of the plane.’ That’s when it gets real,” she said. “Once your legs go out, they kind of fly the other way, because there’s so much wind up there.”
Ott, a branch manager at Lawley Insurance in Batavia, said she saw Genesee Community College below and knew they were close to the point at which they would jump out.
“We weren’t over the airport yet. Then, all of a sudden, we jumped,” she recalled. “You just arch your back and he does the rest. We just jumped out and landed right in the center.”