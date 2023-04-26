WARSAW — Quick action by employees and first responders is credited with preventing serious damage during a fire Tuesday at Upstate Door.

The fire was reported 12:32 p.m. at the business on 26 Industrial St., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said. Flames were extinguished quickly and the business was able to resume operations except for the area affected by the fire.

