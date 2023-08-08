BATAVIA — A gross cradle and condenser being from Graham Corporation is making its way to a defense client, having left the city Tuesday morning with help from police and escort vehicles.
A Graham employee who declined to give her name said she didn’t know what route the trailer transporting the condenser was taking or to whom it was being delivered. The trailer was sitting on Main Street for a time before it began moving again, turning onto Clinton Street and heading east.
Bill Basham of Basham Escorting of Canton, Ohio, was following the trailer in an escort vehicle, said the travel time for the delivery is around two weeks.
“The trailer and the trucks weigh around 290,000 pounds,” he said. Basham said everything that was part of the trailer weighed about 500,000 pounds total, he said. The truck towing the condenser and the trailer had 74 tires on them.
“The whole thing, from bumper to bumper, is about 240 feet,” Basham said. “They call this a 19-axle trailer. Me and my brother, Irwin, are the tillermen, We steer the back of the truck.”
State police and city police were there to escort the oversized load and close part of Main Street where the trailer and load were.