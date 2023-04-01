BATAVIA — The remaining portion of a 19th century Swan Street building may still be usable, though some of it has been demolished because it had been deteriorating over the years.

The building is the former Wiard Plow Co., 33 Swan St., which housed the company when it moved to Batavia in 1878, City Historian Larry Barnes read from a book by the late former City Historian Ruth McEvoy.

