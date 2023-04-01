BATAVIA — The remaining portion of a 19th century Swan Street building may still be usable, though some of it has been demolished because it had been deteriorating over the years.
The building is the former Wiard Plow Co., 33 Swan St., which housed the company when it moved to Batavia in 1878, City Historian Larry Barnes read from a book by the late former City Historian Ruth McEvoy.
“The Wiard Plow Co. had been in Oakfield. The location on Swain Street had been purchased for them by the village (of Batavia). The company went out of business in 1954. For the next 10 years, the Plow Co. changed hands several times,” Barnes read. “In 1959, it was purchased W.W. Hawley III. He bought it to raise poultry. For a while, poultry filled some of the old buildings.”
After that, Richard Cecere of Batavia and another man, James Mara, owned it.
“They demolished some of the old wooden buildings. They moved a construction business onto the property. They kept construction machinery in the buildings and rented other space to other companies,” Barnes said. “There were seven that listed that listed that address in 1960.”
In 1988, Vito Gautieri purchased the plant. and started using some of the large buildings to store machinery there.
“It appears that after 1954, the building was used by other businesses, ranging from poultry to storage for construction machinery and other kinds of businesses. As far as the Wiard Plow Co., they didn’t have anything to do with it (33 Swan St.) after 1954. They declared bankruptcy in 1954.”
Barnes said he hadn’t heard about the recent demolition. He said he didn’t think the remaining building had much historical significance.
“It’s just another factory building. Frankly, I’m indifferent about that,” he said of the demolition. “I don’t think there’s anything really remarkable about that building.”
Holland Land Office Museum Executive Director Ryan Duffy said he hadn’t heard about the recent demolition.
“I believe if we can preserve as many of our historic building as possible, that should be a goal,” he said. “We have only a certain number that are left that relate to our previous history. I do get sad when we lose a historic building, but I also understand that safety concerns have to be taken into account. But being the only piece of the company left, it would be nice to see it still standing.”
Todd Audsley, part-owner of Skinny Maples LLC, which owns the property at 33 Swan St., and a project manager for smartDESIGN Architecture LLC, said the intention is to save the remaining part of the building.
“The rear part was deteriorated beyond salvage. The part that was demolished was kind of the woodshop assembly area,” he said.
The part that remains is the office for the Wiard Plow factory.
“It’s a historic building. It’s worth saving. There’s a new roof on it. It’s very much salvageable,” Audsley said.
Audsley said the goal is to use the building for a combination of professional and/or commercial uses and residential apartments.
“That’s zoned industrial-commercial down there. We’d have to get a rezoning to allow some apartments in that building,” he said. “That’s an open question at this point ... if there could be apartments at all. That whole section of the city at one point was pretty heavily industrial.”
If development went forward, apartments wouldn’t be a major part of the development, but one element, Audsley said.
The demolition that took place recently at the site, is part of a City Court matter.
“33 Swan is an active court case cited on July 19, 2022, to Skinny Maples LLC (which owns the property). A citation was issued to correct a defective condition of deteriorated exterior masonry walls on the north, east and south elevations of the rear portion of the structure,” said Public Works Director Brett Frank. “The owner of the building chose a partial demolition to bring the structure into compliance.”
City Court has adjourned the case to April 10, he said, adding that the defendant is expected to report on the status of debris removal at that time.