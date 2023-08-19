BYRON — From rebuilding pallets to manufacturing farm equipment for specialty markets, Oxbo International has cultivated a place in the regional — and world — economy.
Byron facility Plant Manager Chris Chadbourne said during a tour this week that Oxbo is trying to break borders down across counties so it can get into other areas.
“We continue to try to recruit people from a technical area. The equipment we make is simplistic in what it does, but it’s not simplistic in how it acts and what it does in the fields,” he said. “We need high-quality people that are technically savvy, than can understand and read schematics, understand how things function and work together.”
Chadbourne said Oxbo is good at pulling employees in from the Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming region. They make products that serve the application, forage, fruit, seed, vegetable, and root crop markets. Chadbourne said the company has made about $65 million in sales annually in this country and about $400 million globally.
‘We do have a little bit of a reach into Monroe, but not nearly the reach that I think is there for us to get,” he said. “We have some really phenomenal schools in Western New York. As we start to continue to grow, technically, we need more of those technical guys. We’ve got great colleges and universities in Rochester. We need to pull from there.”
Before Thursday’s tour of the facility, state Assemblyman Steve Hawley said the economy is dependent on the success of both agriculture and ag-related businesses.
“This (Oxbow) is a prime example, not only in this state, but across the country and across the world,” he said. “It’s the American dream — long hours, taking risks and borrowing money with an idea that you hope will be successful, with no guarantees. In this case, and in many other cases across this state and nation, doing those kinds of things oftentimes will bring positive results, not only for everyone who’s employed here, but for everyone else who spends money in the community.”
Chadbourne said the company was originally formed in 1969 as Byron Enterprises, which rebuilt pallets for clients.
“Pallets get mangled, destroyed in shipping. They’re expensive, so it’s cheaper to replace a board or a slat than it is to make a whole new pallet,” Chadbourne said. “That’s still a common industry — people replace pallets and fix them up on a regular basis.”
When the business began making equipment, it became Byron Equipment, the plant manager said.
“Somewhere in the ’70s, we patented the cornhead and that’s when everything took off,” he said. “That’s really where the whole thing turned into an equipment-based business at that point.”
Chadbourne said a cornhead is an implement that goes at the front of a harvester.
“That is used to literally pull the corn from the field. It’s going to go in, it’s going to cut the stalk off and it’s going to separate the corn cob from the stalk so we can leave the trash out in the field,” he said. “Our machines are designed to process all that down. We only want to pull fruit and food from the field.”
In 1998, we merged with our largest competitor in Wisconsin, a company called Pixall. They were another homegrown, family-style company. We merged ... that’s where the Oxbo name came from,” he said.
Oxbo International’s corporate headquarters is in the Netherlands. In 2009, it expanded operations to Brazil with an assembly facility there and in 2011, it merged with Ploeger Agro, its largest customer in Europe, to become the Ploeger Oxbo Group, later rebranded to Oxbo. The company has a big plant in the Netherlands, one in Fakenham, United Kingdom and one in France. There are about 140 employees at the Byron plant and about 1,200 at Oxbo International worldwide.
Pulling together was the theme for awhile, Chadbourne said.
“We merged the management team, left both plants in production,” he said. “In 2003, we bought a pea combine manufacturer down in Illinois, moved that into the New York operation here. In 2004, we bought a fruit company in Washington state. Just this past June, we bought another company ... in the middle of Wisconsin to add two more plants. They make implements ... it’s more non-engine-based.”
The tour of the plant that Chadbourne took Hawley on included the fabric department and the welding shop, plus the assembly area.
“Everything we build is to order. We don’t build machines on spec,” he said. “We build machines to customer order so we know what we’re building, when we’re building it, what’s got to be set up for options as it goes through the shop.”
Hawley asked about turnaround time on machines that customers order.
“We’re still wrapping up our 2023 model year. Typically, guys are ordering machines with six-month lead time,” Chadbourne said. “We have seen it stretch out to as far as a year, maybe even a little longer at times.”
Supply chain issues have affected Oxbo’s ability to have a fast turnaround, the plant manager said, though supply chain has gotten better.
“Hydraulics and electronics are still a challenge. We’ve been able to finagle our way around because of our international reach ...” he said.
The three types of assembly at Oxbo are the center bay line for the power-unit line, which is engines and chassis; the sub assembly line, where mechanical subs are built for the power units; and the third is the merger line.
Regarding attracting employees, Chadbourne said the company has worked hard.
“The state and the county have done a great job putting us in a position to be successful. It’s taken a lot of work from us to do it,” he said. “We do a lot with the BOCES group. We’ve done a lot of co-ops, job shadowing, things of that nature,” he said. “We’re involved pretty richly with the welding program coming out of Alfred State.”