Pacino leaves City Council

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSPatti Pacino, recovering from illness, attended her last meeting as a councilmember Monday after 13 years on the Council.

BATAVIA — Patti Pacino will still visit City Council meetings from time to time, but not as a representative of the Second Ward.

Pacino, who’s been absent from Council sessions for about the last four months, including two months at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, announced at Monday’s Council sessions that those would be her last. She announced during the meeting that she was stepping down after 13 years.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1