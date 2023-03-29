BATAVIA — Patti Pacino will still visit City Council meetings from time to time, but not as a representative of the Second Ward.
Pacino, who’s been absent from Council sessions for about the last four months, including two months at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, announced at Monday’s Council sessions that those would be her last. She announced during the meeting that she was stepping down after 13 years.
Pacino said she had brain surgery in early December. She was at Strong until Feb. 9 and also spent time at Le Roy Village Green nursing home.
“I happened to go to an ear doctor and I got sicker and sicker, and I went to United Memorial (Medical Center) and they took care of me. They sent me to Rochester,” the Second Ward councilmember said during a break in the meeting.
She said continuing would have meant having family have to bring her to meetings and take her home. She also said she’s very tired.
On Tuesday, Pacino said she told City Manager Rachael Tabelski and Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. ahead of time that she would be announcing her resignation. City Republican Committee Chairman and Councilmember-At-Large Richard Richmond was also told beforehand. Pacino said Council members and staff such as Police Chief Shawn Heubusch came up to after the meeting to wish her well.
Pacino said Monday that she is working on her ability to walk and will soon have hearing aids as well. She gets around with the help of a walker. She’s completed a few weeks of physical therapy at a UMMC location near Genesee Community College and has about seven weeks of therapy to go.
“In light of all these changes, I have decided to stop early on my Council work,” she said. “I’m sure I will still visit meetings to share my opinions, just behind a different microphone.”
The 13-year lawmaker had a number of people to thank that evening.
“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the city policemen, city firemen, departments, the city manager and staff at City Hall, all the Batavia citizens who have shared questions and suggestions, and, most of all, to all the dedicated people who have sat in these nine Council seats during the past 13 years, sharing hours of reading, studying, discussing and agreeing to work overlooking the management of the city of Batavia,” she said. “This has been one of the most wonderful experiences of my life — my great thank you to all.”
First sworn in as a councilmember in January 2010, Pacino was later elected to three full terms, her last election having been in November 2019.
On Tuesday, Pacino said she spent eight years or more on the Downtown Business Improvement Committee and was a Council liaison to GO ART!
“We gave money to GO ART! We used to help with Picnic in the Park. I always kept everybody knowing what was going on at GO ART!,” she said.
When does she plan to return to Council meetings?
““Whenever I see something going on that I need to, that I want to talk about,” she said. “It will be when the start talking about the old police building. I want to make sure they take care of where it goes from here on in. I just want to make sure it’s well-taken care of.”
Jankowski said he got a call from Pacino around the end of last week.
“She told me her intentions and asked to have a few words at Council if that was possible. Most of us knew she had been ill for several months and were concerned about her,” he said. “I know a couple of people heard it (Pacino’s resignation announcement) for the first time last night.”
Jankowski said Pacino was always well-prepared when she came to Council meeting.
“She did her research. I for one will miss her on Council,” he said. “It is technically a part-time job, but it is full-time hours because you’re available all the time. There’s always work to be done.”
Tabelski said it has been a pleasure to work with Pacino.
“She brought energy and passion to her role of councilmember and represented residents of her ward. I wish her the best with her retirement and look forward to seeing her at events around the community,” she said.
On Monday night, Richmond said David Twichell will likely be the person appointed to finish Pacino’s term. Richmond said Twichell plans to run for a four-year term in November.
“He’s been on the Youth Board. He’s very experienced. He’s got a good background and a good head for business,” Richmond said.
Richmond said Twichell has been endorsed by the Republican Committee to run this November. He said Twichell could be appointed as soon as the next Council meeting on April 10.