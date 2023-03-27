BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSPatti Pacino, recovering from illness, attended her last meeting as a councilmember tonight after 13 years on the Council.

Citing health concerns, Patti Pacino has stepped down from the City Council, with tonight’s meeting being her last on the Council after 13 years.

Pacino said she had brain surgery in early December and has missed City Council meetings since then.

