Citing health concerns, Patti Pacino has stepped down from the City Council, with tonight’s meeting being her last on the Council after 13 years.
Pacino said she had brain surgery in early December and has missed City Council meetings since then.
“I happened to go to an ear doctor and I got sicker and sicker, and I went to United Memorial (Medical Center) and they took care of me. They sent me to Rochester,” the Second Ward councilmember said during a break in the meeting.
She said continuing would have meant having family have to bring her to meetings and take her home. She also said she’s very tired.
Her term on the City Council ends at the end of the year and she said she had previously decided not to run again this November.
“Meanwhile, in the first week of December, I landed in the hospital for brain surgery ... and I managed to miss four months of Council meetings,” she said while reading her announcement early in the Council meeting. “During that time, I have gained return of my ability to use a fork and a pen, most of my memory and vocabulary.”
Pacino said she is working on her ability to walk and will soon have hearing aids as well.
“In light of all these changes, I have decided to stop early on my Council work,” she said. “I’m sure I will still visit meetings to share my opinions, just behind a different microphone.”
The 13-year lawmaker had a number of people to thank this evening.
“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the city policemen, city firemen, departments, the city manager and staff at City Hall, all the Batavia citizens who have shared questions and suggestions, and, most of all, to all the dedicated people who have sat in these nine Council seats during the past 13 years, sharing hours of reading, studying, discussing and agreeing to work overlooking the management of the city of Batavia,” she said. “This has been one of the most wonderful experiences of my life — my great thank you to all.”
First sworn in as a councilmember in January 2010, Pacino was later elected to three full terms, her last election having been in November 2019.
During the break, City Republican Committee Chairman Richard Richmond said David Twichell will likely be the person appointed to finish Pacino’s term. Richmond said Twichell plans to run for a four-year term in November.
“He’s been on the Youth Board. He’s very experienced. He’s got a good background and a good head for business,” Richmond said.
Richmond said Twichell has been endorsed by the Republican Committee to run this November. He said Twichell could be appointed as soon as the next Council meeting on April 10.
“I’ve got to get a hold of him and let him know,” Richmond said.
