BATAVIA — A few months ago, Patti Pacino stepped down from her post as the councilmember representing the Second Ward. She was back at Monday evening’s City Council Conference Meeting, not to advocate for others, but so others could honor her.
Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. read a proclamation recognizing Pacino for her years of service. Pacino retired March 28 after a little over 13 years on the City Council. Having originally been appointed to represent the Second Ward, she took office Jan. 1, 2010. Before that, she had been alumni coordinator at Genesee Community College, Career Center coordinator at Batavia High School.
In the proclamation, the city said Pacino quickly became a staunch advocate for the residents and businesses in her ward. As a councilmember, she was a liaison and board member for the Business Improvement District, and co-chair of the Memorial Day Parade Committee.
“During her tenure as councilmember, Patti was a true public servant, winning the support of her ward in two consecutive elections, advocating for residents and neighborhoods and always keeping the best interests of the city of Batavia at heart,” Jankowski read from the proclamation.
“I don’t look the same and I sure don’t walk the same, but I still think the same,” she said after Jankowski presented her with the proclamation. “I’m still dedicated to the city of Batavia.”
Pacino said she is proud of the City Council because she knows what it goes through and how much it works at things.
“I wish all of you the best and it’s the best 13 years I’ve spent in my whole life,” she said.