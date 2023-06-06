Pact may help HLOM get building grants

BATAVIA — With the Holland Land Office Museum planning to put an addition on the building and looking for grants to do so, the county proposes a formal lease agreement.
The 20-year contract would be with the Holland Purchase Historical Society, Inc., for the Historical Society to lease the building at 131 W. Main St, which houses the museum. The Historical Society will be able to use the west side parking lot in common with other visitors and uses.
If approved by the Legislature, the agreement would go into effect July 1, 2023 and end May 31, 2043.
“As long as they continually operate and maintain the museum, every year the county will have an annual review of the operation to make sure it’s OK and approve, annually, that it’s up to legislators’ satisfaction,” said County Attorney James Wujcik.
County Manager Matt Landers said the reason for the proposed agreement is to help HLOM pursue grant funds.
“They are looking at having a substantial addition, potentially, on one side of the building. They’re looking at trying to enhance the building for future generations,” he said. “These are all great ideas that I believe we support.”
Landers said the Historical Society would look into grant funding and make the upgrades for an addition onto the museum. The museum occupies the building at no charge and would continue to do so under a lease agreement.
“They just want assurances that we don’t give the building away or sell it on them,” Landers said. “I am supportive of it. Jim (Wujcik) was able to find the ability for us to do this over the course of 20 years, with an ‘out’ clause that we still have built into it.”
HLOM Executive Director Ryan Duffy said the reason for looking at a 20-year agreement is that most of the larger grants the museum would need to do an addition are looking for extended assurances that the museum will be able to occupy the building, which the county owns.
“That was really the major part of this, to allow us to go after large funding that requires this,” he said. “It just wasn’t something that we had had to prove that we were going to be in the building more than year-to-year.”
Landers said if the Legislature, years from now, wanted to enact a 60-day clause to get out of the agreement, the Historical Society would not be liable if it had to repay money to a granting agency. The county would reimburse the Historical Society for any money it would owe an agency that had given it a grant.
Landers said a Historical Society request for control of the 55 feet to the east of the museum building was removed from a previous draft of the agreement. He said the county and the International Peace Garden, to the east of the museum, have an agreement for the Peace Garden to control that location.
“We couldn’t have two parties have control of that land,” he said. “My understanding is they have a good, working relationship, so I don’t see this being an issue, but it’s still under the control of the Peace Garden as is. The Holland Purchase Historical Society, whenever they need it, they’ve been able to use it, so I don’t think there’s any issue there.”
Another change to the proposed agreement had to do with the museum possibly being used as a polling site.
“This was a polling site at one point in the past and it may be in the future, if there’s some renovations done to the building to make it a little more ADA-compliant ... I know sometimes the Board of Elections is struggling to find a place that’s usable for an election,” Landers said. “We want to make sure we keep this option open in the future if we need this as a polling site. We don’t foresee it in the near term because I think it (the building) has some limitations to it, but if they’re successful in getting some grant funds and making some upgrades, I think this could be a potential polling site. If there’s any direct cost that the Holland Purchase Historical Society has to incur for that to happen, we would reimburse any direct costs.”
The committee voted to amend the proposed contract and also to move it to the Ways and Means Committee, which meets at 4:30 p.m. today.
Committee member Gordon Dibble asked why the committee was considering this proposed contract at the last minute.
“Normally, we have more time to mull things over,” he said.
Wujcik apologized for moving the agreement documents so quickly.
“We had gone back and forth and we wanted to expedite it. I had worked with opposing counsel that was representing the Historical Society,” he said. “Once I had that information, it got pushed up a little bit, but we made it happen.”
Legislator Marianne Clattenburg said the museum is a source of pride.
“Also, it’s a very significant educational tool,” she said. “There’s a lot of students that come through there. I know they (HLOM) want to expand on that, expand on the programs and all that, so this is the first step.”
Landers said the a clause to allow the county to get out of the contract if needed and the annual funding of the museum means there isn’t necessarily a 20-year commitment by the county.
“Just like every year, whether it’s GO ART! or it’s libraries, the same thing here with the Holland Land Office Museum. Each Legislature can determine the funding level,” he said. “That’s an important thing, that we’re not binding 20 years of legislatures financially.”
After leaving the meeting, Duffy said architectural drawings for the addition are not complete. The proposed project is meant to expand the west side of the building, partly to address handicapped-accessibility. The cost is to be determined, he said. The architect for the project is Smart Design.
The executive director said the fact that the museum is on the National Register of Historic Places doesn’t restrict an addition from being built onto it.
“It just means that we basically have to run the plans by State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). We still have to get their approval,” he said Tuesday. “Since we’re not actually working on the historic part of the structure, it’s not as big a concern.”
The main issue is making sure an addition to the building doesn’t take away from the historic structure, which is the stone portion of the building at the front.