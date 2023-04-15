BATAVIA — The 2023-24 budget and the annual report for Richmond Memorial Library are both done and Beth Paine can breathe a sigh of relief.
Paine, the library Board of Trustees’ choice for the job in February, had spent her first several weeks assembling the $1.68 million budget for the coming year, with a tax levy that did not increase from this year’s amount of about $1.38 million. She also worked on the annual report.
Not that those were Paine’s only duties, but now she can continue to get to know the community a little more, especially with a meet-and-greet event planned for around 11 a.m. May 6 in the library Gallery Room.
“Some people have come in and have asked to meet me and I’m happy to do that,” she said. “I’ve come out and met a few of our very loyal patrons that come in quite frequently. Other than that, I haven’t really had much of a chance. When you get thrown in at the time I did ... That’s the hardest time, especially for a school district library. When I don’t have the previous director here to go through things with me, you kind of have to figure it out on your own.”
Luckily, Paine had a very supportive and helpful staff, as well as Interim Director Diana Wyrwa, who had been the library director for a number of years before Robert Conrad became director.
“She was here for about a week (around the time of Paine’s appointment) to show me where everything was and get me acclimated a little bit,” Paine said.
Board of Trustees President Gregg McAllister said the board’s focus this year was hiring the director. Conrad left in October to become library director at Chappaqua Library in Westchester County.
“The library and community owes a debt of gratitude to Diana Wyrwa. Diana came out of retirement to really help us proceed to hire the new director,” McAllister said. “Diana did a fabulous job.
“It’s unusual that we have a turnover in the director. The prior director served eight years here,” McAllister said. “She’s (Paine) been doing a wonderful job. This is the time of year when there are a lot of state requirements. She’s focusing on getting to know the staff and their talents and capabilities, and getting to know the community. She has moved here to the city, which is a good thing.”
The board president said the Friends of the Library and a trustee are planning the May 6 reception for Paine.
“The idea is to let folks meet Beth and talk. She’s very friendly and would welcome it for people to stop in ... if they’re in the library and want to say, Hi.’ She likes to meet people,” he said. “I think we’re just very fortunate to have someone of her experience. We’re off to a really good start. The library, under her leadership, will continue to be a real hub for community information and programming and resources.”
Paine came to Batavia from Sidney, N.Y., between Binghamton and Oneonta. She was director at the Sidney Memorial Public Library from October 2018 to February. Paine was previously director at the Watkins Glen Public Library and Prattsburg Free Library.
She said she is looking forward to meeting more local residents in a few weeks.
“When I lived in Sidney, a very small town, I actually walked up and down the street and introduced myself to the business owners, because it was a tiny, little Main Street. Here, it’s a lot bigger, so that’s not going to work,” she said with a laugh.
Paine said she took a “roundabout way” to get here.
“I was working in my kids’ school in Penn Yan and just kept gravitating toward the school library all the time. The school librarian was retiring and she said, ‘You should go back to school and get your master’s and become a school librarian here.’ I did that, but did not get that job. Instead, I went to a different school library and just realized that’s not what I wanted to do.”
Paine said she had gotten a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources at SUNY Oswego in 1993. She later earned a master’s degree in education in school library and information technology in 2013 at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania, then went back to school and got a second master’s in library and information science at Drexel University in 2016. After that, she interned in the library at the George Eastman House in Rochester.
“I went to a few academic libraries to see how those were and just knew that public library was where I needed to be,” Paine said.
Paine has a son, Riley O’Sullivan, 28, of Phoenix, Ariz., and two daughters — Olivia Staff, 25, and Victoria Staff, 24, who both live in the Rochester area.
“That was one of the big draws for me to come back,” Paine said of her daughters living in Rochester. “This (the Richmond Memorial opening) was the only job that interested me. My friend, Heather, kept sending me listings and listings, and this is the only one that caught my attention.”
Asked what tasks she’s focusing on now, Paine mentioned a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program called E-rate supported through the FCC’s Universal Service Fund.
“I’m looking into getting us E-rate. The public school takes part in it. Most public libraries take part in it,” the library director said.
The FCC says E-rate helps schools and libraries to obtain affordable broadband. Eligible schools, school districts and libraries may ask for funding under two categories of service: category one services to a school or library (telecommunications, telecommunications services and Internet access), and category two services that deliver Internet access within schools and libraries.
“It helps to pay for phone systems and internet. Depending on your application, it can help you pay for anywhere from 10 to 90% of your bills for those things,” she said. “For us, I would look into it regarding our WiFi and internet devices. We’re also looking to add new access points here at the library for our WiFi,” she said. “Some areas of the building are not well-connected and there are no outside connections. We’re looking to add those as well and this could possibly cover some of that.”