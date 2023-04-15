Settling in at Richmond

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsRichmond Memorial Library Director Beth Paine says she’s at a library about double the size of her last library, the Sidney Memorial Public Library in Sidney, Delaware County.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — The 2023-24 budget and the annual report for Richmond Memorial Library are both done and Beth Paine can breathe a sigh of relief.

Paine, the library Board of Trustees’ choice for the job in February, had spent her first several weeks assembling the $1.68 million budget for the coming year, with a tax levy that did not increase from this year’s amount of about $1.38 million. She also worked on the annual report.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1