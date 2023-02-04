LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — Letchworth State Park’s nature center and sugarhouse will be center stage for the annual Maple Weekends sugaring festival and pancake breakfasts in late March.

The last two weekends in March will be Maple Weekends statewide. Festivities at Letchworth will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends of March 18 to 19, and March 25 to 26 at the Humphrey Nature Center.

