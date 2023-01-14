MEDINA — A program on Wednesday will update parents on the hazards of vaping.
The community is invited to the Mustang Parent Academy’s Hidden Mischief: Unlock the Vape Mystery. It will take place 6 to 7 p.m. in the Medina Junior/Senior High School Auditorium, located at 2 Mustang Drive.
“A big concern among our educators at the Junior/Senior High School and parents is vaping,” said Medina Central School District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Julie Webber in a news release. “The use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for everyone because it contains nicotine and it is highly addictive. They can also contain other harmful substances besides nicotine.
“We saw the problem as being a great opportunity to partner with GCASA (Genesee Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse) and educate parents on the signs their children are vaping,” she continued.
Diana Fulcomer, Prevention Educator with GCASA, has told Webber she had the perfect interactive program that they could offer to anyone in the community who would like to attend.
“Vaping is the number one issue we are dealing with,” Fulcomer said. “E-cigarettes have been in the US since 2007 and marketed as a safer or better alternative to the traditional cigarette. In 2016, the Food and Drug Administration) began regulating these products. At that time consumers still thought they were safer than tobacco.
“That is not the case at all,” she continued. “These companies are targeting our youth, which is easy because we are all enticed by anything that is new and innovative. We still don’t have all the research and the information we have shows that they are dangerous. Not only because of the possible nicotine addiction, but because some students are cannabis vaping as well.”
The program is designed to create an awareness of current vaping trends and of ways youth conceal these devices or use everyday items for drug use.
The interactive youth bedroom will give each participant an opportunity to search and find vaping paraphernalia, devices and drug references. Each participant will learn how everyday items can be converted to hide or use drugs such as nicotine or marijuana. \
The program will also create an awareness of the possibilities of how easy these items can be purchased over the internet or at local vendors.
Refreshments will be provided free of charge and childcare will be available for children 4 to 12 years old. Transportation can be provided if needed.
Call (585) 798-2700 to reserve a spot.
“Prevention is the key,” Fulcomer said. “The more education parents have on the dangers, the better. We will also show how to start an open conversation with your child about this topic.
