Program focuses on vaping awareness

From left, Thomas Forrestel of Medina Central School, Diana Fulcomer of GCASA and Julie Webber of Medina Central School are among the officials planning a vaping awareness session on Wednesday. The community is invited.

MEDINA — A program on Wednesday will update parents on the hazards of vaping.

The community is invited to the Mustang Parent Academy’s Hidden Mischief: Unlock the Vape Mystery. It will take place 6 to 7 p.m. in the Medina Junior/Senior High School Auditorium, located at 2 Mustang Drive.

