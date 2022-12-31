Park Road work nominated for Project of the Year

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsThe Park Road project has the town of Batavia in the running for a Project of the Year Award.

BATAVIA — The town’s Park Road upgrade construction project is in the running for a 2022 American Public Works Association (APWA) Genesee Valley Branch Project of the Year Award, Town Supervisor Gregory Post said earlier this month.

The roadwork has been completed. Improvements along Park Road, between Route 63 and Route 98, include replacing the pavement between Route 63 and Richmond Avenue with new asphalt pavement.

