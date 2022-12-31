Park Road work nominated for Project of the Year

BATAVIA — The town’s Park Road upgrade construction project is in the running for a 2022 American Public Works Association (APWA) Genesee Valley Branch Project of the Year Award, Town Supervisor Gregory Post said earlier this month.
The roadwork has been completed. Improvements along Park Road, between Route 63 and Route 98, include replacing the pavement between Route 63 and Richmond Avenue with new asphalt pavement.
From Richmond Avenue to Route 98, the existing pavement was overlaid with a 5-inch asphalt overlay and shoulder reconstructed, where necessary, to meet the required 6-foot-wide shoulder widths.
There are new granite curbs, 5-foot-wide concrete sidewalks, street lights and a new closed drainage system will be installed on both sides of the road between Route 63 and Richmond Avenue to address the pedestrian safety concerns and control roadway drainage in the area.
Between Richmond Avenue and Route 98, sidewalks were installed on one side of the road and the existing roadside ditches cleaned, reshaped or enhanced to convey water away from the roadway.
The project calls for providing a 5-foot-wide tree lawn area and new trees between the curb and sidewalks to enhance the pedestrian environment.
“The town of Batavia Park Road project is in the running for an APWA Project of the Year Award. That is a compliment to the staff and the commitment of the town and its partners in collaborating to build out a project that had been in the pipeline for 16 years,” Post said at the Town Board’s Dec. 21 meeting. “This last funding application to get reimbursement reflects a process that was started with the acceptance of our first Marcheselli funds in 2006. I just want to say how pleased I am that they’re acknowledged for their efforts. The staff in past and present, and, hopefully, future will continue to achieve that level of notoriety for the quality and the timeliness and efficiency of their expenditures of public money in our community.”
“Thanks to all for the project ... Hopefully they will be considered and potentially selected,” Post said.
The board on Dec. 21 approved a resolution to increase the state Marcheselli funding for the project from $35,994 to $523,332.
The APWA Genesee Valley Branch serves Serving Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans and Wayne counties.
The Genesee Valley Branch is planning to have the awards banquet on Jan. 26 at the RIT Inn and Conference Center.
There are other local nominations, Awards Committee Chairman Paul Chatfield said Friday.
The town of Yates Park improvement project was nominated for a Project of the Year Award, as was the $2 million lake shore resiliency project that has been completed.
Village of Albion Water Treatment Plant Operator Adam Brush was nominated for the Charles Walter Nichols Award for Environmental Excellence.
The resiliency project, completed through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Program stabilized the shoreline to mitigate future flooding and ensure continued access to Yates Town Park during periods of high water.
Resiliency measures and park improvements in the project included: upgrades to the parks drainage and stormwater management systems to resolve the serious drainage and ponding challenges. There was also shoreline stabilization at the boat launch; installation of a cartop boat launch; construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant fishing/water access pier; installation of new playground equipment, a walking trail, new pavilion and bathroom facilities.
Expansion of the park’s parking area; and improvements to landscaping and greenspace were also part of the plan for the project..
