Banks

BATAVIA — A parolee who was one of the GLOW region’s most prolific nighttime burglars was arrested and jailed after he was allegedly found with crack cocaine and then fought with police during a traffic stop Jan. 31.

Jonathan K. Banks, 30, of Park Road was allegedly found with the drug and then tried to run from police.

