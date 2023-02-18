BATAVIA — A parolee who was one of the GLOW region’s most prolific nighttime burglars was arrested and jailed after he was allegedly found with crack cocaine and then fought with police during a traffic stop Jan. 31.
Jonathan K. Banks, 30, of Park Road was allegedly found with the drug and then tried to run from police.
He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
Banks was charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of governmental administration.
Banks was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail, where a parole violation detainer also was placed against him.
Banks was released from Great Meadow Correctional Facility Sept. 29 after serving eight years of a 10-year term for burglary convictions.
He is on parole until Sept. 7 and post-release supervision until May 29, 2027.
Banks was considered a highly prolific burglar believed to be responsible for more than 30 house burglaries in Orleans, Genesee and Niagara counties.
Banks was arrested as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the residential burglaries. Most of the burglaries happened at night, when residents were inside asleep, something that seldom happens, as most burglars prefer daytime hours when residents aren’t home.
Banks was eventually tied to most, if not all, of the burglaries and was convicted and sentenced to a 10-year state prison term.
Three other men also were convicted for some of the burglaries and sentenced to lesser prison terms.
