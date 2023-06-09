MEDINA — Ronald O. Riley Jr. was supposed to be in state prison until 2024.
In 2020, Riley was sentenced to a “determinate” term of four years in prison for dealing drugs.
A determinate term means that Riley would have to serve nearly all of the four years before eligible for release.
Instead, Riley, 44, was released Aug. 26, 2021 after having served just 10 months in prison.
And Riley went back to dealing drugs after his release, Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force members said.
An investigation into the sale of crack cocaine in the Medina area resulted in a sealed indictment warrant for Riley, who was arrested by Sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Hazel and Deputy Dave Lauer Saturday at Riley’s home on Sanderson Road in Shelby.
Riley was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and hree counts of third-degree criminal possession.
He was arraigned in Orleans County Court and committed to jail. Judge Sanford Church set bail at $25,000 becaued of Riley’s extensive criminal history.
Riley was sentenced in 2008 to a four-year term for dealing drugs in Medina. He was released early, violated parole and was returned to prison to serve another three months.
He was on parole when he was arrested in 2012 for dealing drugs and this time was sentenced to a straight five-year term and again was released early.
He again violated parole and served another four months.
Riley was on parole when he was charged in a 2019 drug raid in Medina, resulting in the four-year term.