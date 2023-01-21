WARSAW - A man on parole after a prison term for making methamphetamine was found guily Friday in Wyoming County Court on new charges of making meth.
Dain O. Killian, 39, formerly of Warsaw was found guilty to second-degree unlawful manufacturing of meth and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The verdict came after a two-day bench trial before Judge Keith Kibler.
Killian is to be sentenced March 17 and faces up to eight years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.
Killian in 2021 was sentenced to a four-year prison term for making meth but was released to parole early.
On March 3, a parole office visited him and found him in possession of a controlled substance, leading to a search warrant.
Police found meth-making equipment in his residence.
“Methamphetamine and Opioids continue to have a devastating impact on our
community, said First Assistant District Attorney Vincent Hemming, who prosecuted the case. “Mr. Killian has been a major player in that impact. We will continue
to aggressively hold those manufacturing or dealing in methamphetamine accountable. These meth labs also put our law enforcement community at risk due to the potential hazard that these labs create. Due to the instability of meth labs a specialized New York State Police unit (CCSERT) was called in to assist.”
