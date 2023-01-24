PAVILION — A parolee from Rochester was arrested and jailed after police responded to a burglary-in-progress late Thursday night, state police said.
Troopers were sent to a house on Telephone Road just before 11 p.m. for a report of a burglary.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:26 am
Marco D. Coles, 35, was arrested a short time later and taken into custody.
Trooper James O’Callaghan said Coles had stolen a car earlier in the night and had abandoned it before forcefully breaking into the house.
He also went into a shed and stole a coat, which was wearing when he was arrested.
Coles was charged with second-degree burglary of a residence, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the house, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree burglary with intent to steal.
He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail.
Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017.
His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until Feb. 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections.
Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.
