Parolee caught in Pavilion burglary

Coles

PAVILION — A parolee from Rochester was arrested and jailed after police responded to a burglary-in-progress late Thursday night, state police said.

Troopers were sent to a house on Telephone Road just before 11 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1