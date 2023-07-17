CASTILE — The first time Harry E. Diaz was released from prison it took 10 months before he was arrested again after a violent domestic incident in Perry.
Diaz was later sentenced to a three-year prison term.
He was released to parole again on June 27.
This time, it took 17 days before he was arrested again.
Diaz, 32, of Perry was charged Friday with aggravated harassment and felony aggravated family offense after a state police investigation.
Diaz was arraigned in Town Court and committed to Wyoming County Jail.
Diaz is on parole until Dec. 3 and post-release supervision until June 27, 2028 after he serving his second state prison term.
Diaz has a long history of arrests, mainly for drug and domestic violence incidents.
His first prison term came in 2016 when he was convicted of third-degree burglary.
He was released early, violated parole and was released again in February 2020.
In December of that year, Diaz barged into a house and choked a person inside.
He was convicted of attempted second-degree burglary and committed to Groveland Correctional Facility.