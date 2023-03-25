SILVER SPRINGS — The last time a warrant was served on Dustin K. Ellwood he was found with an assault rifle and crystal meth.
That was in 2019. The next year he was sentenced to a state prison term.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:58 am
He was released to parole on Feb. 9.
On March 18, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies went to Ellwood’s residence to execute a parole violation warrant.
Ellwood ran, deputies said, but was caught a short time later.
He was again found with methamphetamine and was committed to Wyoming County Jail.
Ellwood, 41, has an extensive criminal history, including serving two state prison terms: one for having the rifle and another for a 2009 burglary conviction in Allegany County.
Ellwood was living in Genesee Falls in 2019 when he was found with the gun and meth. He was awaiting sentencing when he was arrested again, this time for dealing drugs.
He was sentenced to three years and six months and is on parole until Aug. 3 and post-release supervision until Feb. 9, 2028.
