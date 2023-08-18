BYRON — A parolee who led three police agencies on a high-speed chase that ended when he barricaded himself in a vacant apartment in July now faces felony charges.
Akeem R. Gibson, 33, of Batavia was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer.
Genesee County sheriff’s deputies charged Gibson Wednesday. He was arraigned in Town Court for the July 30 chase that began in Byron.
Gibson was committed to Genesee County Jail.
The chase began when Gibson failed to stop for a state trooper for traffic violations. Gibson allegedly refused to pull over, leading troopers and deputies on a chase that reached speeds of more than 90 mph.
Spike strips were placed on Bank Street Road and Gibson kept driving before pulling into Northside Meadows apartments at 335 Bank St., where he drove into a boulder, got out and fled.
Arriving police were told Gibon went into a vacant apartment.
He allegedly barricaded himself inside before officers forced their way in and took him into custody after two hours.
City police at the time charged Gibson with criminal trespass, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
State police also filed charges against Gibson, who has served two state prison terms and has an extensive history of arrests.
He served a five-to-12-year term for a 2007 robbery conviction and was on parole when he was arrested during a drug raid in Albion.
He was sentenced in 2021 to five years in prison but was released to parole early, on April 6.
He is on parole until 2029.