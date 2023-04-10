MEDINA — A recent parolee was jailed after he allegedly stabbed his father in the buttocks during an altercation Sunday, village police said.
Officers were called to a residence on South Main Street about 8 p.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed.
Chief Chad Kenward said Jakob M. Bishop, 24, stabbed his father, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Bishop resisted arrest and had to be pepper-sprayed.
Kenward said Bishop was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital because “he had ingested large amounts of drugs.”
Bishop was released from the hospital and charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of felony criminal possession of a weapon.
He was committed to Orleans County Jail.
Bishop has been out of prison only since Feb. 23, when he was released to parole. He was convicted of attempted burglary in 2021 and sentenced to a four-year term but was released early. He violated parole and served another nine months before being released in February.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.