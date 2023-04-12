BATAVIA — A parolee with a bizarre history of crimes has been indicted on charges that he used a knife to steal a bottle and bed sheets from Walmart.
Jason R. Anderson, 41, of Batavia is charged with first-degree robbery, a class B violent felony punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
He also is charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and menacing.
Anderson was in Walmart Jan. 23 and attempted to steal a bottle and bed sheets when he was confronted by store employees. Anderson allegedly pulled out a knife and fled from the store before police arrived.
Anderson was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody seven days later.
Anderson was on parole at the time of the alleged crime.
He was sentenced in 2021 to a 16-month to four-year term for possession of a weapon and grand larceny and was released 10 months later. He is on parole until Jan. 12, 2024.
Anderson has a strange criminal history.
In 2010, he was found with a woman locked in a bathroom stall at a West Main Street restaurant. Restaurant employees asked the two to leave but they refused. Police came and found the pair with needles and drugs.
In 2012, Anderson stole numerous packages of Crest Whitestrips from a pharmacy and was busted when he tried to sell them at Pawn King.
And in 2018, Anderson was high on drugs when he drove his car into Kibbe Park and got stuck in mud.
His solution? He stole another car and tried to push his car out. The stolen car also got stuck in the mud.
In 2020 he was arrested after he stole from Kohl’s and got away on a bicycle he had parked outside, along with his 6-year-old daughter, who also was on a bicycle.
