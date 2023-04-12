Parolee indicted on charges for Walmart robbery

Anderson

BATAVIA — A parolee with a bizarre history of crimes has been indicted on charges that he used a knife to steal a bottle and bed sheets from Walmart.

Jason R. Anderson, 41, of Batavia is charged with first-degree robbery, a class B violent felony punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.

