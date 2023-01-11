Parolee accused of strangling woman

Pike

BATAVIA — A parolee with repeated arrests and who served a prison term for domestic violence has now been indicted on charges that he strangled a woman.

Stephen E. Pike, 26, of Pavilion is charged with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief in an indictment filed by a Genesee County grand jury in County Court.

