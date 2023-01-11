BATAVIA — A parolee with repeated arrests and who served a prison term for domestic violence has now been indicted on charges that he strangled a woman.
Stephen E. Pike, 26, of Pavilion is charged with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief in an indictment filed by a Genesee County grand jury in County Court.
Pike is accused of choking the woman to unconsciousness while in Batavia Aug. 6. He also allegedly broke a window in the residence and assaulted the woman.
Pike had been released from prison June 23 after serving a two-year term for domestic violence.
He was on parole at the time of the alleged attack, with his parole set to expire Aug. 21.
Pike has had numerous arrests for domestic violence.
In 2018 Pike was arrested in Perry after he choked a woman, shoved her and prevented her from calling for help. The attack happened in front of a 4-month-old child. The woman had an order of protection against Pike from previous incidents.
Pike also was charged with violating an order of protection in Warsaw. He pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to six months in jail.
Two years later Pike was convicted of two counts of felony criminal contempt of court in Genesee County.
He was sentenced to one-to-three years in prison and was released June 23.
