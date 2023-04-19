Parolee gets state prison for burglary

WARSAW — An Arcade man with a bizarre criminal history was sentenced to a state prison term for a burglary that happened just days after his release from parole.

Darel D. Tingue Jr., 32, was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to three to six years in prison. Judge Michael Mohun also gave Tingue a concurrent three to six year term for violation of probation.

