WARSAW — An Arcade man with a bizarre criminal history was sentenced to a state prison term for a burglary that happened just days after his release from parole.
Darel D. Tingue Jr., 32, was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to three to six years in prison. Judge Michael Mohun also gave Tingue a concurrent three to six year term for violation of probation.
Tingue was released from state prison in November 2021 and was on parole until Nov. 24, 2022.
State police three days later charged him with burglary.
Tingue served a two-year term for a drug conviction in Cattaraugus County in 2019.
He also was convicted of crimes in Wyoming County.
Two months before he was sent to state prison, Tingue was arrested after he was found sitting in his car in Wyoming County Court parking lot.
Deputies also use the lot and found Tingue urinating into an empty beer can. Deputies found two more open bottles of alcohol in the car and charged Tingue with DWI.
A month earlier, Tingue was arrested when he went to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia to attend the birth of his child.
Police said he caused a disturbance and was asked to leave but returned several times. Officers arrived and found Tingue was high on drugs and possessed cocaine.
He was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession and trespassing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.