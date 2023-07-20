Parolee sentenced for stabbing father

ALBION — A Medina man and recent parolee was sentenced to an eight-year state prison term in Orleans County Court.
Jakob M. Bishop, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree burglary stemming from his arrest in April.
Medina were called to a residence on South Main Street about for a report that a man had been stabbed.
Bishop had entered the house without permission and stabbed his father, who suffered minor injuries. One other person suffered a minor would during the altercation.
Bishop resisted arrest and had to be pepper-sprayed.
Police at the time said Bishop was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital because “he had ingested large amounts of drugs.”
Bishop has been out of prison only since Feb. 23, when he was released to parole. He was convicted of attempted burglary in 2021 and sentenced to a four-year term but was released early. He violated parole and served another nine months before being released in February.
Also in County Court, Mark Bennett, 35, of Albion was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison for possessing child porn.