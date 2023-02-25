Wrazin gets twenty years for shooting

Wrazen

WARSAW — A parolee with a violent history who shot a woman in the stomach, killing her unborn child, was given the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison Thursday in Wyoming County Court.

Jared T. Wrazen, 30, of Java also will be on five years of post-release supervision, Judge Michael Mohun ordered.

