WARSAW — A parolee with a violent history who shot a woman in the stomach, killing her unborn child, was given the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison Thursday in Wyoming County Court.
Jared T. Wrazen, 30, of Java also will be on five years of post-release supervision, Judge Michael Mohun ordered.
Wrazen on Nov. 30 pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a class B violent felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The plea deal, however, called for a sentence of anywhere between 10 and 20 years.
Wrazen received the 20-year term.
Wrazen was arrested the night of May 16 after Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a violent domestic altercation at a house on Holland Road in Java.
A 29-year-old woman was found shot in the stomach. The shooting that happened as police were on their way to the house.
A 63-year-old woman and the victim’s 4-year-old child were present in the house.
District Attorney Donald O’Geen said Wrazen’s mother, Carolyn Wrazen, also was charged separately with criminal possession of a firearm for having a gun that was not on her valid state pistol permit license.
He said Ms. Wrazen “knew that her son was a convicted felon who was on parole and living in her residence” and that he should not have access to guns.
She pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to misdemeanor possession of a weapon and was given a conditional discharge. Her permit was suspended.
Her son has a violent past and was released from Five Points Correctional Facility on Dec. 16, 2021 after serving five years and six months of a seven-year term for assault and possessing methamphetamine.
Wrazen was living in Delevan in 2015 when he was arrested in May after driving his car into two people during a fight at a party. He pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault.
In December of that year, Wrazen was free on bail when his residence in Delevan was raided by members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and Wyoming County Drug Task Force.
Police discovered Wrazen was operating a meth lab.
Wrazen was on parole until Sept. 29 and on post-release supervision until Dec. 16, 2026.
O’Geen said Wrazen also has a long history of drug and alcohol abuse.
“In this case he destroyed yet another family by traumatizing the 29 year old victim, her 4-year-old son as well as causing the death of her unborn child,” O’Geen said. “The victim in this case was courageous in the face of death as the defendant threatened to kill her and her unborn child. She was able to call 911 and have the events recorded as the defendant continued to threaten and ultimately shoot the victim. It is recordings like this that truly highlight how traumatic and violent domestic violence can be.”
O’Geen praised first responders and the victim.
“If it were not for quick thinking of the victim, the excellent and quick response of Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff Chance Sampson, Arcade Police Officer Katherine Turnbull and members of EMS and Mercy Flight the outcome could have been even worse,” he said.
O’Geen prosecuted the case with Wrazen represented by Jeffrey Lichtman and David Gelfand of New York City.
