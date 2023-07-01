New barber ends decades-long drought in Pavilion
PAVILION — When area businesses shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020, Courtney Yauchzee began cutting hair for her friends and family.
Her first client was her father. It was at that time she packed up her clippers and started going to their houses to give haircuts on-site.
Finding her niche in styling men’s haircuts, Yauchzee went on to attend Shear Ego International in February of last year to further her education. It was there, during her schooling, she discovered her passion for barbering.
And she’s now part of the Jazzy Creations team.
Jazzy Creations, in Pavilion, opened in 1987 and is co-owned by Teresa Tracy and her daughter-in-law Melissa Coral. The salon has three other stylists and a massage therapist.
One of those stylists is Theresa’s granddaughter, Madison Coral, making the salon a place of employment where three generations are working together.
The salon is a full-service hair salon offering nails, pedicures, waxing, spray tan, eyelash extensions and more. Pavilion has not had a barber in more than 20 years.
That’s where Yauchzee comes in.
She joined the Jazzy Creations team and started renting space about a month ago. She has since been a great addition to the team.
“We thought bringing a barber into our team would be a perfect fit,” Tracy said. “It’s going very well! She’s a team player and we really enjoy her presence.”
“I’m very excited to be a part of the Jazzy Creations family and give my hometown a barber that they haven’t had in almost two decades,” Yauchzee said.
Yauchzee offers men’s and kid’s haircuts, beard trims with a straight razor finish, edge ups, and eyebrow clean up with a straight razor.
The salon is open Tuesday through Saturday. Evening appointments can be booked on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. To make an appointment with Courtney, call the salon at (585) 584-3328 or call her directly at (585) 815-5495.
For more information about services offered at the salon, call for details.