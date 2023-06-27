PAVILION — Keeping an open mind and staying humble as they move on from high school was part of Evan Sidhu’s advice to those who graduated from Pavilion with him this year.
“If your mind is closed, you immediately lose friends, opportunities, or career paths. It is always the better option to try something or listen to somebody before you turn away from valuable experiences,’ Sidhu said Saturday morning. “Hopefully your open minds will lead you all to success. Stay humble, no matter where you are in life. Being arrogant, overzealous, or dangerously confident will not gain you anything, If you don’t keep yourself humble, life will humble you itself.”
If the graduates of 2016 live their lives scared, worried, or afraid, it will only hold back their potential.
“Your dreams and aspirations should not be blocked by your own choices. Believe in yourself reasonably and you will already be on the right track,” Sidhu said. “What a group we were. This group is incredibly diverse, accomplished, and entertaining. Each of us has unique stories, lessons, and takeaways from high school. These experiences will send us down different paths. Whether you are going to college, pursuing a trade, or entering the military, I offer some advice.
As he thought of what he would say as valedictorian, Sidhu said he realized he had many people to thank.
“Firstly, to my family and the families of my classmates. You are the literal reason we are here today. By giving support, advice, or merely paying your taxes, you have helped shape me, the seniors sitting behind me, and the whole school,” he said. “Secondly, to the teachers and staff of Pavilion. You have taught us a variety of different scholastic topics, but also life skills, respect, and responsibility. I’m sure each student has at least one teacher they have been greatly influenced by. Lastly, I would like to thank our janitorial and custodial staff. Without these folks, it would be impossible to learn here. I worked as a custodian here last summer, and let’s just say the students here could be cleaner, so we should thank our custodians for not forcing us to be.”
When it comes to good times at Pavilion, many people will think of prom, the Washington D.C. class trip they took, jokes at the lunch table, sports teams or a specific teacher or friend.
“Being the nerdy valedictorian, I’m thinking about history class. Fittingly, as you reflect on your history here, I will close my speech with some ancient wisdom, given by Philip II of Macedon to his son, Alexander the Great,” Sidhu said. “He said, ‘My son, ask for thyself another kingdom, for that which I leave is too small for thee.’ We must now go and seek our own kingdoms, as Pavilion is too small for us.”
Salutatorian Kathryn Blankenship said she was happy to have spent the past 14 years with a good percentage of those sitting on stage with her.
“Today is special because we are gathered to celebrate the end of our high school career and to begin the next chapter of our adult lives, whether that be entering the workforce or continuing education. I am excited for what the future will bring, and I am excited for myself and all of you while we start a new life,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to express yourself and take chances that will lead to your success.
Be smart and use common sense, the salutatorian told the class.
“I have faith in all of you. I know that you will all succeed in all that you do. Focus on your trade and your path and success will find you,” she said. “1 would like to wish you all luck in all your endeavors, be smart and be safe.”
Class Treasurer Joseph Forti pondered why the end of high school conjures up so many memories.
“They don’t always have joy or laughter. Why do memories constantly invade our thoughts, our identities, our lives? It’s not like those memories were a definitive moment in my life,” Forti said. “I remember playing Monopoly on a hot summer’s day with my sister. I remember baseball and crushing other teams in little league. I remember the very moment we got two weeks off of school for some rogue virus. I remember... me, All of us... not just these graduates on stage, are built on a foundation of memories, of family, of friends; it makes us who we are and who we will be.”
Class Secretary Evelyn Northrup asked how the graduates can better react in the moment to overcome the challenges to help them grow.
“Here are three tips that I have learned about overcoming challenges: No. 1 Attitude is everything. If you face a obstacle with the idea that you can’t overcome it, you won’t,” he said. “You have to believe in yourself and your ability to overcome. No. 2 Break it down: Some challenges can be overwhelmingly big, but by breaking it down into smaller easier pieces you will be more apt to overcome them.”
Class Vice President Erica Palmer said reflection is where the real growth will come from. When the graduates think about the challenges they faced as high school students, they’ll need to think about what they did well and where they have room to grow.
“We dealt with the pressure of expectations, both internal and external. We faced the different complexes of balancing our personal lives with our studies and even the different friendships we’ve had over the years,” Palmer said. “Our journey has taught us the value of perseverance. We learned that success is not measured solely by accomplishments, but our ability to get back up when we fall.
“As we look ahead to the future, let us carry the lessons we have learned from these challenges. Let us remember the perseverance that carried us through all the late nights of homework and even sporting events. Let us embrace failure as an opportunity for growth. So, as we step forward into the next chapter of our lives, let us carry the spirit of perseverance with us.”