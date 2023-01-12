Courtesy of Genesee Valley Boces A speed trailer has had a noticeable impact in slowing traffic near Pavilion Central School.

Pavilion sees results with mobile speed trailer

PAVILION — The presence of a speed trailer near Pavilion Central School has led to a 9-mph drop in the average speed of vehicles, Genese Valley BOCES said this week.

