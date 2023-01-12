Pavilion sees results with mobile speed trailer
PAVILION — The presence of a speed trailer near Pavilion Central School has led to a 9-mph drop in the average speed of vehicles, Genese Valley BOCES said this week.
“Prior to the speed trailer, speeding was a major issue. The violations hit over 80 MPH at times,” GV BOCES said. “The most recent data shows violations dropping below the 50 MPH range. The average speed in June was 39 mph and, as of October, the average rate of speed is now 30 mph.”
The speed limit in this area is 35 mph. A CHSC funded mobile speed trailer was placed near Pavilion Central School to enhance roadway safety and walkability. Since installing the mobile speed trailer, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring and collecting data.
Road safety and efficiency for users of all ages and abilities are Pavilion’s primary transportation concerns and are connected to enhancing the community, GV BOCES said.
“New York State Route 19, a north-south, two-lane arterial and New York State Route 63, an east-west, two- to three-lane arterial intersect in the Hamlet of Pavilion. Both state routes experience considerable traffic volumes with significant tractor trailer traffic as these state bypass routes are used to minimize freight travel distance,” BOCES said. “Safe passing options are limited in the areas just beyond this main intersection and vehicles often perform illegal and risky maneuvers to circumvent freight traffic. To compound matters, the elementary and middle/high schools are located a short distance from the intersection.”
In 2021, GV BOCES and the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Genesee Transportation Council, collaborated on a walkability tour and Pedestrian Environmental Quality Index Assessment with a multi-stakeholder advisory committee. The committee included residents, the town supervisor, the superintendent of the Pavilion Central School District, the director of school transportation, the school resource officer, and the New York State Department of Transportation.
The purpose of the tour and assessment was to learn more about roadway safety and walkability near the schools and the hamlet. Based on the data collected, an action plan and recommended interventions were developed. The audit allowed the Advisory Committee to use multiple data points to identify potential improvements to support roadway safety and promote walkability.
One data driven recommendation the Advisory Committee made was implementation of speed indicators. As a result, GV BOCES Creating Healthy Schools and Communities funds supported the purchase of a mobile speed trailer to be deployed at multiple locations near the schools and hamlet area to improve roadway safety.
“Addressing roadway safety issues and enhancing opportunities for pedestrian activity support the vitality and economic development of the Hamlet and the health and wellness of the community,” said Pavilion Town Supervisor Rob LaPoint.
Pavilion School Resource Officer and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy McClellan said the trailer helps to support moderating traffic conditions to improve safety for all road users, with a particular emphasis on areas near the schools.
“The mobile speed trailer has noticeably reduced speeders in front of the school,” he said. “While school is not in session, the unit is being used near the fire hall and the little league fields to increase awareness. It has been a blessing to have the speed trailer added to our community.”