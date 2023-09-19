BATAVIA — When you look at the mural painted near the Engine House at 3 W. Main St., you may see a natural disturbance.
The mural, painted by artist Michelle Cryer of Clarendon, is part of the Batavia Peace Garden’s expansion. Cryer finished it Sept. 10.
Paula Savage, president of the International Peace Garden, said the mural was made possible through the New York State Regrant project. The $2,800 grant was obtained through GO ART!
“It’s another step in beautifying downtown Batavia, thanks to the Batavia Peace Garden,” said Barb Toal, president of the Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden.
Toal said the mural is on the pathway from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the Peace Garden expansion. It will eventually lead to Phase 3, which will connect the Peace Garden to the Ellicott Trail.
“Phase 2 is started and is partially completed,” Toal said. She said it just needs a little more landscaping behind the courthouse.
There is a path behind the courthouse that extends part of the way toward the Ellicott Trail. There is also an arbor, a vertical structure in a landscape or garden that can provide shelter, privacy, shade and serve as an accent.
“There’s an arbor theme. It’s large enough for a bicycle to ride under and (will include) some benches and some trees,” Toal said.”It’s called the Memorial Walk.”
Savage said the Peace Garden wants to provide a beautiful backdrop for cultural activities.
“This is also part of the Peace Garden Trail from Buffalo to Watertown, but it’s in the process of being expanded. It’s going to get a lot of exposure,” she said.
Cryer said she titled the mural “Natural Disturbance.” It took her nearly 100 hours to complete over a little more than two months, from mid-June to last week, due to the weather, smoke from the Canadian wildfires and personal obligations.
“It’s just, the nature of the water is breaking out of the water tank, so that’s a disturbance,” Cryer said, explaining the title she gave the mural. “I just really call it the water tank mural, but technically, it does have a name now.”
The Clarendon artist, who used to live in Batavia, said the Peace Garden had some suggestions for the mural.
“Barb had some ideas of what she wanted and the committee discussed it,” Cryer said. “I came up with a few small sketches and they approved it. We expanded it from there. Sometimes, it’s a process. People say, ‘Oh, can we have this or change that.’ That’s fine. It was a process, but we knew the subject was going to be the water breaking out of the tank. We knew they wanted the bench on there.”
Painting the mural generally went pretty smoothly, Cryer said.
“Anytime I needed more paint, Sherwin-Williams was right in town and they supplied all the paint, so I would just run over there and they were really good about getting me what I needed,” she said. “I only get basic colors, so I create — I make the other colors. I just get all the primary colors — blue and red ... If I need a purple, I make it. If I need a light green, I’ll make it. I try to keep the cost as low as possible.”