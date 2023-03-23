ALABAMA – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night while crossing Route 63 in the town of Alabama.
The crash occurred at 8:19 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ALABAMA – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night while crossing Route 63 in the town of Alabama.
The crash occurred at 8:19 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates that a vehicle operated by Vidal Chavez, 67, of North Main Street, Elba, was traveling westbound on Route 63 when the pedestrian, Richard Alan Jones, 44, crossed Route 63 into the path of Chavez’s vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jones was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Assisting at the scene were Mercy EMS, Alabama Fire Department, and State Police.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1