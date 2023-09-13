PEMBROKE — The $10,000 Pembroke Central School District got as a donation will help it start a leadership development program for students.
Superintendent Matthew Calderon said that in August, he heard about a potential grant from Pilot Company, which owns the Flying J Travel Center.
“As part of my superintendent action plan, I applied for a Pilot Company grant. On behalf of the completion of the New Horizons renovation project at the Flying J Travel Center in Pembroke, the Pilot Company wanted to give back to the community and awarded the district $10,000 for educational programs,” Calderon wrote in the district’s Dragon Tales. “We will use the funds to provide students the opportunity to participate in a leadership development program to engage in emotional resilience discussion sessions and/or to implement initiatives/projects that will positively enhance our school culture.”
A diverse group of students at the Junior-Senior High School will be chosen to participate, the superintendent said.
“As appropriate, students at the Intermediate and Primary schools may be included in certain activities as well,” he said. “Adult leaders will arrange for the students to participate in the ‘Courageous Leadership Academy’ offered by Inside Out Schools, which includes four interactive leadership summits and/or to meet on a regular basis to engage in meaningful discussions aimed at promoting mental health and building emotional resilience and/or to develop and implement school projects that improve students’ experiences at school.”
A representative from the Pilot company contacted him and encouraged him to apply for the grant by an Aug. 11 deadline, he said.
“I did so and received confirmation on August 14 that we were awarded the grant. We received the award check on Aug. 17 and the actual check was received and deposited by Aug. 29,” Calderon said.
Pilot Company said it looks for opportunities to give back to organizations that inspire students to excel in their studies through specialized programs.