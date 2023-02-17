CORFU — Vernice Platt grew up across the road from her cousin, Roger Bartholf, on Alleghany Road in Corfu.
“He was just enough older than I was. I always kind of looked up to him,” she remembered. “I was an only child, so he was the closest thing I had to a brother. We did things together.”
Bartholf would see Joey Chitwood drive cars and do “daredevil-ish” things at the fair and want to do some of those stunts, she said.
“My mother caught him one time — he wanted to ride his bicycle right off the hay wagon. My dad said he would want to try some of that stuff,” Platt said while eating at Pembrke Jr.-Sr. High School after Wednesday’s Purple Heart Ceremony. “I can remember one time, he wanted to juggle. He was in the backyard, juggling.”
Bartholf taught his cousin how to ride a bicycle and then gave his bicycle, Platt said.
Platt was among those in the audience for the ceremony, organized by Veterans Outreach Club students and advisor Matt Moscato. Thirteen veterans from the area were recognized Wednesday afternoon. Platt was in college at Geneseo when her cousin died, she recalls.
“My folks must have called me, but I don’t remember anything much more than that,” she said. “The funeral service was in February and I can remember it was cold and wintry then.
“I don’t remember him actually going into the service, but he was a Marine and he was proud to be a Marine — of course, all Marines are proud to be a Marine,” she said with a smile. “It’s built into them.”
Platt said she thought Wednesday’s ceremony was wonderful, as her aunt, Doris Bartholf — Roger’s mother — would have.
“Let me tell you, my aunt would have thought it great. She would have been very proud of Pembroke Central. She worked at the school as cafeteria manager at one time, so she had association with the school,” Platt said. “She would have been very proud of what these kids (the Veterans Outreach Club members) have done.”
Doug and Sonia Doktor were sitting near the front of the auditorium as Sonia’s father, Army World War II veteran Werner Ziehm, was announced as a Purple Heart recipient. Doug Doktor said he and his father-in-law, Ziehm, would communicate a lot about what he experienced as a veteran.
“Some of the things he didn’t talk to his own blood relatives about ... He knew I’d understand and he gave some of the real stories that went on in the POW (prisoner of war) camp. He went on and lives his life, and just kept it quiet,” he said.
Doug Doktor said he knew Ziehm since the first time he went on a date with Sonia, around 1965 or ‘66. Ziehm died in 2015 at age 91.
“Me and him did a lot together outside of work and stuff like that. We just became friends,” he said.
Sonia Doktor said she thought everything at the ceremony was very nice.
“They couldn’t have done better — a very nice presentation,” she said.
Sonia Doktor said she first heard about the Purple Heart Ceremony about a month ago.
“Mr. Moscato got a hold of me, wanted some information and pictures,” she said. “It was very nice.”
Larry Ditzel of East Pembroke and his wife, Sally, were there in support of his father, Army World War II veteran Roger Ditzel, who died in 2021 at age 95.
“The Outreach Club, Matt does a great job with them, but the kids do the majority of the work,” he said.
Larry Ditzel said the Outreach Club previously talked to his dad.
“In fact, my dad was still alive when they started the Outreach Club. Matt and he became friends, and they talked back and forth, so the kids actually got a chance to talk to him when he was still alive,” Ditzel said.
The ceremony was also held to designate the village of Corfu, town of Pembroke and Pembroke Central School District as Purple Heart communities, Veterans Outreach Club President Amelia Geck noted. The designations were presented by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization of veterans wounded in combat who are dedicated to educating students and the public about the sacrifices veterans have made.
“The roots of the Purple Heart can be traced to George Washington, the Revolutionary War and the Continental Army. At the time, George Washington issued a badge which was known as the Badge of Military Merit,” Geck said. “The badge was made of purple cloth and worn on the left breast.”
Geck said Congress later created the Distinguished Service Cross and Medal. In 1932, Gen. Douglas MacArthur renamed it the Purple Heart. The award is given to servicemen or servicewomen who have suffered a wound, needing treatment by a medical officer, while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States, the club president said. As of Wednesday, almost two million service members have received the Purple Heart.
“Here at Pembroke, we have nearly 250 military alumni represented at our own Pembroke Veterans Wall of Honor,” she said. “At this point, we are aware of over a dozen of our own heroes who are recipients of the prestigious Purple Heart, received in conflicts ranging from World War II to Korea to Vietnam.
“Today, we honor our Pembroke alumni who sacrificed life and limb for our country. We will recognize each individual and their friends and family that are here today,” Geck said.
The students heard from World War II veteran Dr. John Long, who had been a staff sergeant with the 1st Infantry Division, 8th Regiment, 2nd Battalion, Charlie Company. Long spoke toward the end of the program.
“I want to direct all of my remarks to the young people that are here this afternoon, because they are the ones that are going to lead America and carry the torch that we’re leaving with them ...” he said. “I remember so very clearly, I was 18 years old, in high school. One day I came home. This was 1944. My mother handed me a little card. That was my draft notice that I’m going to be inducted into the United States Army.”
For some reason, God spared his life and the lives of others who were on the auditorium stage, Long said.
“We need to understand something. We paid a huge price for the freedoms we have today. Four hundred thousand of my fellow soldiers never returned back home,” Long said. “The fact of the matter is, because of that (sacrifice), we have what we have today in America.
“You have the greatest opportunity of your lifetime,” he told the students. “This is America. It’s the greatest country in the world. You can be everything that you are able to be. All of these great freedoms are because of what we accomplished and what happened in World War II.”