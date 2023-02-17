CORFU — Vernice Platt grew up across the road from her cousin, Roger Bartholf, on Alleghany Road in Corfu.

“He was just enough older than I was. I always kind of looked up to him,” she remembered. “I was an only child, so he was the closest thing I had to a brother. We did things together.”

