BATAVIA — The two largest capital investment projects in Genesee County’s history, with a combined investment of over $350 million, have a chance at getting tax breaks to bring those projects to Pembroke and Alabama.

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors heard representatives of the two projects speak about the proposals Thursday afternoon and the board accepted tax breaks applications for both.

