BATAVIA — The two largest capital investment projects in Genesee County’s history, with a combined investment of over $350 million, have a chance at getting tax breaks to bring those projects to Pembroke and Alabama.
The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors heard representatives of the two projects speak about the proposals Thursday afternoon and the board accepted tax breaks applications for both.
Jeff Martin, president of Geis Construction, Geis Companies’ design development company of Streetsboro, Ohio, spoke about a proposed collaboration with Horizon Acres Associates for a $142 million distribution center with six flex commercial-industrial facilities, to be located off of the Thruway exit 48A interchange im Pembroke.
Horizon Acres proposes three phases of development to build six flex commercial/industrial facilities, totaling 1.5 million square feet, at 8524 Alleghany Rd. The first phase would be building two buildings, each about 280,000 square feet. The second phase would be to construct two buildings, one 280,000 square feet and another 100,000 square feet. The last phase would be for two more buildings, each 280,0000 square feet.
Martin said Geis Companies is a property manager.
“We work for our own portfolios, but we also provide that same service for independent developers,” Martin said. He said Horizon Acres President Aaron Goldklang identified the location near the Thruway in Pembroke as place for the project.
“We come into a market, we target the market with flexible, demisable, industrial flex base,” Martin said. “This market appears to be lacking anything from 25,000 up to 280,000 square feet. We design the park for efficient traffic flow. We are very confident that our ... construction model is going to provide a final place for manufacturing and service industries that are going to be supporting and serving manufacturing clients in STAMP. Our proximity to STAMP is another very attractive aspect to this project.”
The proposed project is conceptual right now, Martin said.
Attorney Sean Hopkins of Hopkins Sorgi & McCarthy PLLC of East Aurora, attorney for the project, said one of the key things about the location near the Thruway is how many millions of customers are within a short drive.
“One of the questions that always come up before any IDA (Industrial Development Agency) board is the ‘but for’ test, meaning, ‘Are the benefits you’re seeking ... essential for this project to go forward, this project that’s up to 1.5 million square feet on 100 acres of developed land and the answer to that, to assure you, is yes,” he said.
Hopkins noted the project will need site plan approval from the Pembroke Town Planning Board before it can proceed.
Horizon Acres is asking for a sales tax exemption estimated at $6.2 million, a property tax abatement estimated at $11.9 million and a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $1.1 million.
On Thursday, in addition to the GCEDC board accepting its appplication for tax breaks, project officials met with the Genesee County Planning Board, which recommended approval of the site plan with a couple of modifications. One is that the applicant, Metzger Civil Engineering, PLLC obtains a permit from state DOT for proposed driveways and that Metzger works with the state Department of Transportation (DOT) to put into effect the recommendations proposed by a traffic impact study project officials had done. The other is that the Pembroke Town Planning Board obtains comments from the Pembroke Fire Department on the proposed application for site plan approval before town planners OK it.
There are currently no tenants for the six flex facilities. Developers plan to build the facilities in three phases over about 10 years, depending on market conditions. In the first phase, the project is expected to generate about 154 vehicles entering and 36 exiting during the morning peak hour and 41 entering and 136 leaving during the evening peak hour. Under the full development of all three phases, the project is expected to generate about 354 vehicles entering and 83 leaving the site during the morning peak hour and 106 entering and 335 leaving during the evening peak hour.
“The results of the study determined that the existing transportation network can adequately accommodate the projected traffic volumes and resulting minor impacts to study area intersections with the noted mitigation in place,” the traffic impact study results said.
The study looked at the following intersections: Route 77 and Thruway exit 48A ramp, Route 77 and Flying J truck access, Route 77 and Vision Parkway, Route 77 and Route 5, and Route 5 and Brick house Road.
EDWARDS VACUUM
Edwards Vacuum Kingfisher Progect Manager Andy Marsh of Edwards Vacuum said his company plans to occupy about 50 acres at the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in the town of Alabama.
“We claim to be ... No. 1 as far as R and D (research and development) technology for vacuum and abatement. In fact, it was Edwards that invented the dry pump that we’re going to be manufacturing at STAMP, back in the ’80s,” Marsh said. “That product range has developed a lot since then, (and) remains the standard for the semiconductor industry.” Worldwide, the company employes about 7,000 people and has a presence in roughly 30 countries, Marsh said.
“What we’re building at STAMP is a product company. The role of a product company, of course, is to design and manufacture products which are then sold to a customer center network and maintained through our service centers,” he said.
The project manager said it’s the Edwards Vacuum custom to name product companies after their locations. In this case, Edwards has chosen to call the company hoping to move in locally “PC Genesee.”
“Hopefully that works for this particular audience,” he said with a laugh.
Phase 1 of Edwards Vacuum’s “factory of the future” will create 343 high-wage careers that will support the company’s domestic semiconductor customer base. It is anticipated that over a 20-year span, the project will generate approximately $13.4 million in revenues for the Town of Alabama, Genesee County, Oakfield-Alabama School District and the Alabama Fire Department.
For the last five years, Marsh said, Edwards Vacuum has been part of a larger compay, Atlas Copco Group.
“Atlas Copco is a very, very successful Swedish-based engineering company ... Employs 43,000 people in 180 countries. They have been an almost fantasic parent company to work for,” he said.
When Edwards Vacuum met the team from the GCEDC, that helped the firm decide to come to Geensee County, Marsh said.
“It was one of the big factors that swayed us ... to come to this location in the first place,” he said. “The welcome that we got from Steve (Hyde) and the team, and the professionalism that we were met with was absolutely overwhelming.”
Atlas Copco USA Holdings Inc. & Subsidiaries (Edwards Vacuum) has requested sales tax exemptions of $4.34 million and a 20-year property tax abatement of approximately $12.85 million.
The GCEDC board also approved incentives for the development of a $6.5 million community solar farm in the town of Pavilion that will generate 4.275 megawatts of clean energy.