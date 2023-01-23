Woman gets probation in orphanage scheme

BUFFALO — A Pembroke woman was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay more than $160,000 restitution for wire fraud related to an orphanage fundraising scam.

Julie Keller, 57, appeared in U.S. District Court in Buffalo Monday and was sentenced by Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1