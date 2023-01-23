BUFFALO — A Pembroke woman was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay more than $160,000 restitution for wire fraud related to an orphanage fundraising scam.
Julie Keller, 57, appeared in U.S. District Court in Buffalo Monday and was sentenced by Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright, who handled the case, said that Keller in 2014 began communicating with a person online. That person, who identified himself as Eric Holder, said he was raising money to build an orphanage in Africa.
Between July 2015 and September 2020, Keller received money from numerous individuals who believed they were contributing financially to the orphanage project. Keller deposited the money in bank accounts at First Niagara Bank, M&T Bank, KeyBank, and Bank of America that she owned and controlled, before dispersing the funds to other bank accounts located outside of the United States.
During the course of the scheme, each of the banks closed Keller’s accounts, advising her that the accounts were closed due to suspicious and fraudulent activity. Keller became aware during the course of the scheme that the orphanage project was fraudulent and the individuals sending her money were doing so under false pretenses.
Prosecutors believed she “strongly suspected that the scheme was fraudulent but consciously avoided learning the truth, and continued to deposit funds into her accounts from victims,” Wright said.
The total loss amount to victims was $182,730.76.
Keller was ordered to pay $162,853.59 of that total.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.