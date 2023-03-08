WARSAW — A Pennsylvania man who attacked a deputy during a traffic stop last year was sentenced to a state prison term Monday in Wyoming County Court.
Paul J. Durinko, 54. of Giardville was sentenced to five years in prison for second-degree assault on a police officer.
Judge Michael Mohun also sentenced Durinko to a concurrent term of two years and six months for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Durinko will be on two years of post-release supervision.
Durinko was a passenger in a car stopped on Route 20A in January 2022.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies discovered the driver, Joseph A. Brennan Jr., 57, also of Giardville, had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his pocket, along with 2.38 grams of crystal meth in the other pocket.
He was taken into custody without a struggle.
Deputies were conducting pat downs of the other passengers in the car when Durinko shoved one deputy, grabbed another and kicked him three times in the ribs with his knee, police said at the time.
Durinko was Tasered and taken into custody. He was found with 3.6 ounces of crystal meth.
n An Avon man who held police at bay for several hours during a standoff at his house was indicted.
Jesse R. Driscoll Jr., 37, is charged with a single count of felony criminal contempt of court.
The charge came after Driscoll allegedly used social media to contact a person with an order of protection against him and displayed what appeared to be a gun. The person lived in Castile.
Driscoll failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He also had a pending misdemeanor contempt charge from an incident in November and warrant for his arrest for bail jumping.
Livingston County sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest Driscoll Jan. 19, the same day he displayed the gun through social media.
The department’s SWAT unit was deployed and Driscoll refused to come out of his residence.
He eventually surrendered peacefully.
Driscoll entered a not guilty plea to the indictment and is to return to court March 29.
