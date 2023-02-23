The National Weather Service has extended until 10 tonight winter weather advisories from Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties as freezing rain continues.
Additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are possible with some snow and sleet mixing in at times, the Weather Service said.
Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.
The advisory also includes northern Erie County.
A separate winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for Orleans and Niagara countie where additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are forecast.
Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are also possible. The hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute, the Weather Service said.
The winter weather advisory for Monroe and Ontario counties has been extended to midnight. The advisory also includes Wayne, northern Cayuga and Oswego counties.
Periods of freezing rain will continue with additiona ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Some snow and sleet may mix in at times, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
