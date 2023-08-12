As Perry’s DRI Local Planning Committees continues to look through project applications, discussions are being had on what Perry’s downtown will look like.
Twenty-five projects were outlined to members of Perry’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative local planning committee, LPC, at their third meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Masonic Temple on 21 North Main St.
Mark Reid with Urban Strategies, a consultant group working alongside the LPC to assist in the selection process said that the goal of the DRI project is to “strengthen downtowns throughout New York State.”
Reid said that Perry is halfway through the process so far and the LPC’s goal is to get 25 projects – estimated to cost $24 million – down to roughly $10 million to submit to the state.
These projects will be judged on specific targets such as does it fit the LPC’s approved goals and plans; is it ready to move forward; how much private funding does it include; and does it have a larger impact compared to other projects.
Eighteen of the 25 projects are building rehabilitation or new developments, while the other seven are considered public improvement projects.
There was a large discussion at this meeting between committee members on what the balance is between the amount of public and private projects to choose from.
Mayor Rick Hauser is a part of the LPC and said he couldn’t be happier at how the process has been going so far.
“I couldn’t be happier with the interest in this, from project owners and the community,” said Hauser. “I think the mix of projects, private and public, that we all have to review is exactly what the doctor ordered. It’s what we asked for if you read our DRI application, that division we had of housing, arts, civic engagement. We are making sure that Main Street is a place for people and making sure that there is a place for people. So, I think we are going to have our work cut out for us, but this is a great group of people and it’s all in very good hands.”
The village was awarded $10 million in state DRI funding this past February. It’s designed to boost downtown revitalization and economic development.
The LPC will help prioritize project applications and send them to Albany, along with making the final selections of which projects will receive funding.
The area outlined in the village’s DRI application includes most of Main Street, along with portions of Federal, Center and Leicester streets and the Silver Lake Outlet as it exits the village.
At the next LPC Meeting, residents and officials will meet 6 to 8 p.m. on September 6 at the Masonic Temple on 21 North Main St. The LPC will continue to review and discuss the proposals, along with how well they align with DRI goals and initiatives.
Perry was among three villages in the GLOW region to receive funding during the Feb. 14 DRI announcement. The villages of Geneseo and Medina are also set to each receive a $4.5 million New York Forward grant.
The city of Batavia received its own $10 million in DRI funding in 2018 and some of the projects are now coming to fruition.
The list of projects the committee got its first looks at were: 22 Covington St., Old School Apartments, Letchworth Base, Silver Lake Trail Apartments, 1908 Wainman Building, 17 North Main St., Restoring Population with Seven Apartments Downtown in Historic Rufus South Building, Village Trail Apartments, JW Olin Block, Bridge Creek Place, Country Kitchen and Town Festival Plaza Joint Project, Park Lake Motel Improvement, Town Hall Rehabilitation, Next 100 Years: Perry Village Hall, Wings of Chance, Shake on the Lake, “My Cuppeth Runneth Over”, Upgrades to Town’s Ambulance Station, Extend Silver Lake Trail, Downtown Streetscape Improvement, Main Street Planting Beds, Retaining Art Wall, Perry’s Art Alley, Building Improvement Fund, and Perry Destination Capacity Promotion Platform and Tools.
