Perry Drama Club heading ‘Into the Woods’

Junior Andy Kelly faces the audience during a recent rehearsal. Vocal music teacher Brandon Mellerski is playing the piano.

PERRY — The Perry High School Drama Club is going “Into the Woods” to bring the community a production it hasn’t seen from the school in about 20 years.

Drama Club Advisor and English and theater teacher Josh Marcks said this musical is more challenging for the Drama Club than last year’s production, “Pippin.”

