Perry Drama Club heading ‘Into the Woods’

PERRY — The Perry High School Drama Club is going “Into the Woods” to bring the community a production it hasn’t seen from the school in about 20 years.
Drama Club Advisor and English and theater teacher Josh Marcks said this musical is more challenging for the Drama Club than last year’s production, “Pippin.”
“We thought it would be an appropriate level of challenge for our students,” he said. “‘Into the Woods,’ it‘s no surprise that it would have some exceptional morals to take (away) — the most important being that no one is alone, that no one takes that journey alone. Win or fail, we do so together.”
“Into the Woods” will take place at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available ahead of time online or by paying with cash and card at the door. If anyone arrives as early as 6 p.m., they can put themselves on a ticket comp list, Perry will look at the list and grant free tickets based on the person’s economic situation. This is not a guarantee of tickets, Marcks said.
Choosing to put on “Into the Woods” was a decision among him, Music Director Brandon Mellerski and Conductor Dillon Hirsch.
Marcks said things at Perry are structured so students don’t have to make a choice between Drama Club and another activity — air rifle team, swimming, track, FFA, yearbook, etc.
“I‘ve been partnered with Perry High School through Shake on the Lake since 2018. Bringing me on at this stage, we were able to be one of the only schools in Western New York that co-produces their musicals with a professional company,” he said. “We’re very lucky to have an artistic team.”
The advisor said junior Harley Wolfanger is in her first production with Perry, playing the Baker’s Wife.
“We have quite a few seniors who are graduating this year. Not the least to mention is Emma McLaughlin, who’s playing Cinderella,” Marcks said. “She’s one of our students who’s continuing on in the arts. During the run of our process she has been applying for arts or programs around the state.”
Marcks said the set was designed by Vinny Mraz, a scenic designer out of New York City. We have a scenic painter and set designer,” Marcks said. “Nikki Gray is our costume designer. She designs all of the costumes for the production and then has things shipped here and construction them on site. We chose this musical in October and that’s when we begin our talks about what our concept is for that production.”
The cast inclues: Addison Buckley as Steward, Annabelle Buckley as Cinderella’s Mother, Logan Church as Cinderella’s Father, Ethan Clester as Jack, Kiersten Conroy as Little Red Riding Hood, Melody Conroy as Florinda, Isaac Evans as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Keira Hyland as Little Pig, Liam Hyland as Cinderella’s Prince, Andy Kelly as Bakerm Gabby Lyman as Stepmother, Emma McLaughlin as Cinderella, Tess McLaughlin as Rapunzel, Nora Merz as Milky White, Gio Muolo as Cinderella’s Father,
Jan Parker as The Wolf, Paige Roberts as Jack’s Mother, McKenna Shuskey as The Witch, Alyssa Tarlton as The Giant, Emily Warriner as Granny, Harley Wolfanger as Baker’s Wife, Liz Wright as Lucinda.
