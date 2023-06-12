PERRY — Community members are invited to learn more about the open call for Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects. They may join a Zoom conference call from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. A Local Planning Committee and consultants are looking for potential projects for the $10 million the state DRI program awarded the village.
On the call, those interested in submitting a project application will get an overview of DRI goals, eligible and ineligible types of projects, and find out how to get, complete and submit an application to the Perry LPC.
Virtual office hours will take place so prospective applicants can discuss their projects with the consulting team from Urban Strategies Inc. They will be Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. and June 21 from 3-5 p.m. Applicants are asked to contact James DiPaolo of Urban Strategies at jdipaolo@urbanstrategies.com to get a 20-minute time slot.
The village said an “open call for projects and application form is be launched today. Those interested in submitting ideas for possible projects may go to www.VillageOfPerryDRI.com for access to the project form when it’s available.