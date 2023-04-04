Man gets prison for patrol car crash

Marzycki

WARSAW — A Perry man was sentenced to a state prison term for being high on drugs and alcohol when he drove into a Wyoming County sheriff’s deputy patrol car.

Edward S. Marzycki, 61, was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to 16 months to four years in prison with three years of post-release supervision by Judge Michael Mohun.

