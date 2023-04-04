WARSAW — A Perry man was sentenced to a state prison term for being high on drugs and alcohol when he drove into a Wyoming County sheriff’s deputy patrol car.
Edward S. Marzycki, 61, was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to 16 months to four years in prison with three years of post-release supervision by Judge Michael Mohun.
Marzycki pleaded guilty in December to aggravated vehicular assault after he waived indictment on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, driving while impaired by drugs, driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol, reckless driving, moving from a lane unsafely and two counts of speeding.
Marzycki was seen driving erratically east on Route 78 about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
Deputy William Asquith was parked on Eddy Road at the Route 78 intersection. He was observing traffic when Marzycki lost control on a curve.
Marzycki’s vehicle went off the shoulder and continued through a grass field. It then crossed onto Eddy Road and struck Asquith’s patrol car at a high rate of speed, deputies said.
The impact spun the patrol car 180 degrees. Marzycki’s vehicle came to rest in a cornfield.
Asquith was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. He was released later that night.
Also in County Court Thursday:
n Austin M. Gardner, 24, of Painted Post pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual act, a class E felony.
Gardner waived indictment on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act, sexual misconduct, menacing and criminal contempt. He is to be sentenced June 16.
n John Reigle of Warsaw was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for second-degree assault during a domestic dispute.
n Michael Strobele, 43, of Buffalo was sentenced to five years probation for possessing meth and three years probation for driving while impaired by drugs.
n Seth Greenhauer, 20, of North Collins was arraigned on an indictment charging him with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.
He allegedly smashed all the windows in a house in Attica and stole numerous items from the house, along with dumping garbage on the McGrath Road property in January.
