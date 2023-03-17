Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.