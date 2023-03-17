PERRY — A Perry man whose bizarre series of crimes landed him in state prison has been jailed after he again violated parole.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 4:07 am
PERRY — A Perry man whose bizarre series of crimes landed him in state prison has been jailed after he again violated parole.
Jonathon D. Bucknam, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with violating parole. He was committed to Wyoming County Jail.
Bucknam was sentenced to a year in prison in 2017 for criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree rape of a 15-year-old girl.
He was released but returned to prison in late 2018 for a parole violation.
He was released Sept. 17, 2020 and is on post-release supervision until 2026.
Bucknam was the self-proclaimed president of Perry Historical Society, a makeshift museum he set up in the basement of his house in Perry. Despite numerous objections in the community, mainly from others involved in the village’s history, Bucknam continued to operate and advertise his society and attempted to get a charter.
Then he was arrested in March 2016 and charged with lying on Social Services forms, claiming he just rented the house on Water Street when, in fact, he owned it.
He continued operating the society and attempting to get a charter, even after he was arrested again in October 2016 and charged with selling prescription medications.
Bucknam had called police to report that his drugs were stolen but an investigation revealed he had either sold or gave the drugs to another person.
During court proceedings for those charges Bucknam repeatedly lied about his military service, claiming he served several overseas tours in the Navy, including one where he received a brain injury in an explosion in Iraq.
An investigation revealed Bucknam never served overseas and, in fact, was given a bad conduct discharge for a sexual assault.
Buckman also is a Level 2 offender on the state Sex Offender Registry.
