Perry students will get free school meals

PERRY — A federal initiative will provide free meals for Perry Central School students.
The district has qualified for what’s known as the Community Eligibility Provision. That means all students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-2024 school year.
The program is effective for four years and the district can reapply afterward. It’s open to districts in what’s defined as high-poverty areas.
“No further action is required from parents and families,” officials said in a video posted on the district’s Facebook page.
The Community Eligibility Provision is through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program. Besides reducing expenses for area parents, it’s also expected to reduce the district’s administrative burden.
“The district will be updating its Board of Education with monthly profit/loss statements to determine any potential savings with the Community Eligibility Provision program,” said Superintendent Daryl McLaughlin in a response to emailed questions. “The District will have a detailed accounting of the program at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year.”
Perry Central School served an average of about 115 breakfasts and 375 lunches daily for the 2022-2023 school year, he said.
Several school districts within the GLOW region qualify or have previously qualified for the program.
Batavia City Schools were the first, becoming eligible in 2018.
Dansville Central School also announced last week that it would provide free breakfasts and lunches to its students.
The district cited nutrition and reduced stigma, along with financial relief for families and a streamlined process.