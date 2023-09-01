WASHINGTON D.C. — Dominic Pezzola will serve 10 years in federal prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.
Pezzola, 45, of Rochester was sentenced during a Friday court hearing. He had been convicted of numerous felonies including assaulting or impeding an officer, along with robbery involving government property.
“You were really in some ways the tip of the spear,” said Judge Timothy Kelly, according to media reports.
Pezzola is a Proud Boys member who became among the most visible and notorious of those who assaulted the Capitol.
He was filmed using a police shield to smash one of the building’s windows to allow people inside, and later filmed himself celebrating with a self-described “victory smoke” of a cigar.
“Knew we could take this motherf----- over if we just tried hard enough,” he said during one of the videos.
Pezzola had called the charges against him fake while testifying in April at his trial. He reportedly struck a more contrite tone before being sentenced, saying he had given up on politics.
“I stand before you today as a changed and humble man,” Pezzola said to Davis before sentencing, according to NBC News. “I have never denied what I did on J6 This was the worst, most regrettable decision in my life and I’m truly sorry.”
But Pezzola also reportedly raised his fist and yelled, “Trump won” while walking out of the courtroom after his sentencing, according to medial reports.
Prosecutors had requested a 20-year term for Pezzola. Although convicted of serious felonies, he had been acquitted of seditious conspiracy, unlike four other Proud Boys codefendants.
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is set to be sentenced Tuesday.
Describing itself as a “Western chauvinist” organization, the Proud Boys are widely considered a neo-fascist extremist group.