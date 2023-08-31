Pezzola sentencing is Friday

WASHINGTON D.C. — Sentencing for Rochester Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola has been set for Friday.
Pezzola, 45, was convicted in May of multiple felonies in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors are seeking 20 years.
Pezzola was among the most-visible participants in the violence at the Capitol. Although acquitted of seditious conspiracy, he was convicted of earlier this year of assaulting police officers and using a stolen riot shield to smash a window so other rioters could enter the building.
He was later filmed celebrating with a “victory smoke” inside the Capitol and also made a threatening, obscenity-laced tirade against officers defending the Capitol.
In the meantime, two additional sentencings were postponed after the judge became ill.
Former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and organizer Ethan “Rufio Panman” Nordean were set to be sentenced Wednesday. The proceedings have been rescheduled to Friday for Nordean and Sept. 5 for Tarrio.
The pair are facing the longest sentences go date in connection with Jan. 6, including 33 years in prison for Tarrio and 27 for Nordean.
The postponements weren’t expected to affect Pezzola’s sentencing, according to media reports.
Attorneys for the Proud Boys have described the proposed sentences as extreme.
Describing itself as a “Western chauvinist” organization, the Proud Boys are widely considered a neo-fascist extremist group.